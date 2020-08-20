Mariotti lands Medi-Share backing for Indy Pro 2000

Marotti Autosport has entered a partnership with Medi-Share, a Christian health care bill-sharing program that provides an affordable alternative to health insurance for faith-based consumers.

“Medi-Share is exactly the kind of organization we seek to foster partnerships with,” said Will Marotti. “We are delighted to announce this agreement because we share the core values Medi-Share lives by.”

“Will and everyone at Marotti Autosport are a great fit with the values we hold dear in serving others,” said Dom Robin, Director of Channel Partners for Medi-Share. “So many good people in motorsport understand faith and the awesome power of serving others. Marotti Autosport certainly does.”

The agreement comes on the heels of another announcement earlier this week that Marroti Autosport has formed a partnership with Legacy Autosport in the USF2000 Road to Indy Series. Together they are working to develop the career of 19-year-old open-wheel junior formula standout Cameron Shields. Earlier this year Marotti also announced the signing of another sponsor, PW Power Systems, and will be on the grid for this Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 with Dayle Coyne Racing.