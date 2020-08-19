Sims switches to Mahindra for 20/21 FE season

Alexander Sims will switch from BMW i Andretti Motorsport to Mahindra Racing for the 2020/21 Formula E season.

The Brit, who claimed his first FE win in Saudi Arabia, will replace Jerome D’Ambrosio.

“I’m delighted to be joining Mahindra Racing and continuing my Formula E campaign,” Sims said. “It is an exciting opportunity to bring on the team’s package and challenge for strong results. Promoting sustainability and electric mobility is important to me personally and competing in Formula E provides a strong, innovative and forward-looking platform to raise awareness.

“I want to thank BMW i Andretti Motorsport for all its support during the past two seasons and wish the team well for the future. It’s been a huge learning curve coming into Formula E – it’s such a different discipline in motorsport and brings with it great new challenges. I’m excited to continue learning and to use my knowledge to support Mahindra Racing in the upcoming season.”

The team’s full driver line-up for Season 7 is yet to be announced.