NASCAR Podcast: Jade Gurss on John Andretti

Before John Andretti lost his battle with colon cancer in January, he and Jade Gurss completed his autobiography entitled ‘Racer.’ The book is available now through Octane Press before its official release on Sept. 1, and Gurss shares insight into how it came together and working with Andretti.
Among the topics of conversation:
The process of writing the book and Andretti’s incredible memory;
If working on the book was therapeutic for Andretti;
Did Gurss and Andretti have conversations about the book’s future should Andretti not see it to completion?
Working with Andretti and not overwhelming him as his health deteriorated;
How Gurss makes sure his subjects (Dale Earnhardt Jr., Darrell Waltrip, John Andretti) come through accurately in the finished product;
Why fans should read ‘Racer,’ even if they weren’t John Andretti followers.
