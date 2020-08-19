Elliott heads the starting order for Dover

The top three finishers from the Daytona road course will lead the field to the green flag in the first race of the Dover doubleheader this weekend.

Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin are on the front row for the Drydene 311. Martin Truex Jr. starts third, and is the defending race winner at Dover. Clint Bowyer and Joey Logano make up the rest of the top five. Jimmie Johnson starts sixth, with Brad Keselowski starting seventh. William Byron starts eighth, Kurt Busch starts ninth, and Kevin Harvick starts 10th.

Byron holds down the final spot on the playoff grid with three races left in the regular season. His Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Johnson, is the first driver on the outside looking in. Johnson is 25 points behind Byron.

Erik Jones starts 13th, and is 35 points out of a playoff spot.

Dover is the third doubleheader the NASCAR Cup Series is running this season. Pocono and Michigan were the other two.

The starting lineup for the Sunday race will be an invert of the top 20 finishers from the Saturday race, and the choose rule is back in play this weekend after not being used at the road course in Daytona.

There are 40 cars entered at Dover.