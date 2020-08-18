The Week in IndyCar, August 17, Listener Q&A

It’s The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show, driven by questions submitted by fans via social media.
A sampling of the items posed this week (Q&A begins at the 12m34s mark in the episode):
“The story of the weekend seemed to be the separation between Honda and Chevrolet in qualifying times. The advantage seems to be cyclical. Did Honda teams have any idea they were going to be a class alone this time?”
“Marshall, why do the drivers move so far away from the wall on the straights at Indy? I guess air being displaced, bouncing off the wall and upsetting the car, but does that slow you down? Is the greater lap distance offset by the car not getting that resistance off the wall?”
“Was Veekay an outlier in Chevy performance who got lucky with the time he went out Saturday?”
Comments