The Day at Indy, August 15, with Hunter-Reay, Palou and VeeKay

It’s the fourth installment of the Day At Indy podcast, and following a busy qualifying session, we have second-fastest man Ryan Hunter-Reay from Andretti Autosport, plus the two fastest rookies who made it inside the Fast Nine — Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh’s Alex Palou (photo above) and Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay — to share their experiences and close the episode.
