Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Day at Indy, August 15, with Hunter-Reay, Palou and VeeKay

Michael Levitt / Motorsport Images

The Day at Indy, August 15, with Hunter-Reay, Palou and VeeKay

Podcasts

The Day at Indy, August 15, with Hunter-Reay, Palou and VeeKay

By 2 hours ago

By |

It’s the fourth installment of the Day At Indy podcast, and following a busy qualifying session, we have second-fastest man Ryan Hunter-Reay from Andretti Autosport, plus the two fastest rookies who made it inside the Fast Nine — Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh’s Alex Palou (photo above) and Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay — to share their experiences and close the episode.

IndyCar, Podcasts

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home