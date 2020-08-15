Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Indy 500 Trackside Recap, Qualifying

Indy 500 Trackside Recap, Qualifying

Indy 500 Trackside Recap, Qualifying

Andretti Autosport and Honda dominate; Team Penske shut out of tomorrow’s Fast Nine; rookies impress … Join RACER’s Robin Miller and Marshall Pruett reviewing the headlines from Saturday’s qualifying action at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

