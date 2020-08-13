The Day at Indy, August 13 with Simon Pagenaud, Elton Julian

IndyCar 5hr ago
Dixon pops up late to top second Indy 500 practice day
The second day of practice for the Indianapolis 500 threw plenty of variables at the 32 drivers who turned laps on Thursday. Rolling out (…)
NASCAR 5hr ago
Daytona road course a shot in the dark for Cup drivers
Kevin Harvick had a tinge of humor in his voice when he spoke of leading the field into Turn 1 at the Daytona road course this weekend. (…)
Insights & Analysis 5hr ago
MEDLAND: F1's making politics a sport
Perhaps I shouldn’t be surprised that in a year when so much is different – and therefore there are so many opportunities to exploit (…)
IndyCar 5hr ago
Alonso unhurt in Indy crash
Fernando Alonso became the first driver to crash during practice for the 2020 Indianapolis 500. The Spaniard made a mistake by dipping his (…)
IndyCar 7hr ago
Sato leads at halfway point on Day 2 of Indy 500 practice
Takuma Sato’s No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda sat atop the field of 32 drivers taking part in the second day of practice as (…)
IndyCar 7hr ago
Turbo boost set to pump up Indy 500 power numbers
Once Fast Friday arrives and NTT IndyCar Series teams receive maximum turbocharger boost to use in preparation for qualifying, the Indy 500 (…)
IndyCar 7hr ago
Don Edmunds 1930-2020
He was a hell on wheels in jalopies, modifieds and midgets, rookie-of-the-year at Indianapolis, a builder, a fabricator, a (…)
Formula 1 8hr ago
PU mode change clearly aimed at us, Hamilton says
Lewis Hamilton says it is clear any Formula 1 rule change relating to the use of power unit modes is aimed at slowing down Mercedes but (…)
Formula E 9hr ago
Vandoorne wins Formula E season finale
Stoffel Vandoorne led a 1-2 for Mercedes-Benz EQ in the final round of the 2019/20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship for his first win in the (…)
