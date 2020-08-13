Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Day at Indy, August 13 with Simon Pagenaud, Elton Julian

The Day at Indy, August 13 with Simon Pagenaud, Elton Julian

The Day at Indy, August 13 with Simon Pagenaud, Elton Julian

It’s the second Day At Indy podcast of 2020, featuring defending race winner Simon Pagenaud from Team Penske, and DragonSpeed team owner Elton Julian, whose team and driver Ben Hanley have faced adversity to open the Indianapolis 500.

