The Day at Indy, August 13 with Simon Pagenaud, Elton Julian

It’s the second Day At Indy podcast of 2020, featuring defending race winner Simon Pagenaud from Team Penske, and DragonSpeed team owner Elton Julian, whose team and driver Ben Hanley have faced adversity to open the Indianapolis 500.

Marshall Pruett

The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.