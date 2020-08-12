Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Day at IndyCar, August 12 with James Davison, Max Chilton

We kick off the 2020 Day At Indy podcasts with James Davison, who is tackling the Indy 500 and NASCAR Cup racing at the same time, and Max Chilton, who tells us about the amazing helmet livery he’s carrying at the Speedway, and his thoughts on Carlin Racing’s rise in competitiveness on ovals.

