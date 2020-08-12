INTERVIEW: Matt Tifft

Matt Tifft hasn’t been behind the wheel of a race car since October 2019, but he still considers himself a race car driver.

Tifft had to vacate his ride at Front Row Motorsports late last season after suffering a seizure the weekend of Martinsville Speedway. He and Front Row then split at the end of the year, and at the time, Tifft said he needed to focus on his health but believed he’d be back racing one day.

In December, Tifft suffered a second seizure while on his honeymoon. Fortunately, since then, things have gone well for the 24-year-old, and he’s been on a journey to learn about his condition. But in doing so, Tifft acknowledged on this week’s The Racing Writer’s Podcast that “realistically” he doesn’t know what the timetable is or how it would look to get back racing.

“That’s the hard part,” he said.

Tifft explains that and:

– Sharing details about the two seizures

– How he combats stress and anxiety of it happening again

– The emotions of vacating his ride

– Watching races as a fan and offering honest opinions on Twitter

– How long it took for the disappointment of not racing to go away

– What needs to happen for him to return to racing

– How he’s keeping busy these days without racing