Indy 500 Trackside Recap, August 12

RACER’s Robin Miller and Marshall Pruett cover the action from the opening day of practice for the 2020 Indianapolis 500.
Podcasts 1hr ago
The Day at IndyCar, August 12 with James Davison, Max Chilton
We kick off the 2020 Day At Indy podcasts with James Davison, who is tackling the Indy 500 and NASCAR Cup racing at the same time, and Max (…)
Podcasts 1hr ago
The Week in IndyCar, August 12 with Tony Kanaan
A.J. Foyt Racing’s Tony Kanaan calls in after the first day of Indy 500 practice for The Week In IndyCar show to answer listener’s (…)
IndyCar 5hr ago
Hinchcliffe leads Andretti-dominated opening day at Indy
Andretti Autosport had its best day of the year as three of its drivers filled the top four positions on the first day of running for (…)
Podcasts 5hr ago
INTERVIEW: Matt Tifft
Matt Tifft hasn’t been behind the wheel of a race car since October 2019, but he still considers himself a race car driver. Tifft had to (…)
IndyCar 6hr ago
Fast refresher for Alonso at Indy
Arrow McLaren SP’s Fernando Alonso was a quick study with the No. 66 Chevy during Wednesday’s refresher session. The two-time Formula 1 (…)
IndyCar 7hr ago
Four of the five rookies clear Indy ROP
Four of the five NTT IndyCar Series newcomers have completed their Rookie Orientation Program requirements and are clear to participate (…)
IndyCar 8hr ago
Pearn settling in on Daly's pitwall
Champion NASCAR crew chief Cole Pearn earned his first laps of NTT IndyCar Series engineering experience Wednesday morning as his driver, (…)
Formula E 8hr ago
Rowland scores first career E-Prix win
Nissan e.dams’ Oliver Rowland secured his first career ABB Formula E Championship race win in the Berlin E-Prix Round 10 to fire himself (…)
NASCAR 8hr ago
Gosselin/Labbe penalty rescinded
The National Motorsports Appeals Panel has overturned the penalty issued to Mario Gosselin and Alex Labbe. NASCAR penalized the group (…)
IndyCar 9hr ago
Positive impressions of aeroscreen at Indy
NTT IndyCar Series drivers got their first taste of running with the new aeroscreen on a superspeedway during the first Indianapolis 500 (…)
