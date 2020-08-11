Special race cars, special classes at 2021 Amelia Island Concours

Amelia Island Concours organizers revealed that special classes for its March 4-7, 2021 event will include Porsche 935 turbos, Shadow race cars, Chevy Thunder cars (with small block and big block racing engines) and Ferrari 275 GTB racers.

The Chevy Thunder class will feature special machinery like the 1977 Chevrolet Corvette IMSA “Supervette” (photo above) that was the salon feature in RACER sister publication Vintage Motorsports’ March/April 2020 issue.

The concours will celebrate the 45th anniversary of the 200-plus mph Porsche 935 turbos that once ruled international endurance racing as well as Don Nichols’ Shadow race cars, with several examples already promised.

For more information, log on to VintageMotorsport.com.