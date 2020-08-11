RACER's Indianapolis 500 Resource Guide

The 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 is here, and RACER has you covered. Be sure to follow both @RACERmag and @MarshallPruett on Twitter for regular updates on the Greatest Spectacle In Racing.

SCHEDULE (All Times Eastern):

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Veteran Practice

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.: Rookie Orientation and Refreshers

3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Veterans and all who’ve completed ROP/Refresher requirements

THURSDAY, AUGUST 13

11:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Open practice

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14, FAST FRIDAY

11:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Open practice

SATURDAY, AUGUST 15, QUALIFYING

8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.: Practice, Qualifying Group 1

9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.: Practice, Qualifying Group 2

11:00 a.m. – 4:50 p.m.: Qualifying (Top 9 drivers advance to Sunday’s Fast 9; 10th through 33rd place are locked in, done with qualifying)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 16, QUALIFYING

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Practice, Fast 9

1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.: Qualifying, Fast 9

3:35 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Open practice

FRIDAY, AUGUST 21, CARB DAY

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Final Practice

SUNDAY, AUGUST 23, RACE DAY

2:30 p.m.: 104th running of the Indy 500 – 200 laps