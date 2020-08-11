RACER's Indianapolis 500 Resource Guide

The 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 is here, and RACER has you covered. Be sure to follow both @RACERmag and @MarshallPruett on Twitter for regular updates on the Greatest Spectacle In Racing.
INDYCAR RADIO + LIVE TIMING & SCORING
SCHEDULE (All Times Eastern):
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Veteran Practice
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.: Rookie Orientation and Refreshers
3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Veterans and all who’ve completed ROP/Refresher requirements
THURSDAY, AUGUST 13
11:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Open practice
FRIDAY, AUGUST 14, FAST FRIDAY
11:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Open practice
SATURDAY, AUGUST 15, QUALIFYING
8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.: Practice, Qualifying Group 1
9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.: Practice, Qualifying Group 2
11:00 a.m. – 4:50 p.m.: Qualifying (Top 9 drivers advance to Sunday’s Fast 9; 10th through 33rd place are locked in, done with qualifying)
SUNDAY, AUGUST 16, QUALIFYING
11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Practice, Fast 9
1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.: Qualifying, Fast 9
3:35 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Open practice
FRIDAY, AUGUST 21, CARB DAY
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Final Practice
SUNDAY, AUGUST 23, RACE DAY
2:30 p.m.: 104th running of the Indy 500 – 200 laps
Comments