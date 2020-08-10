33 entries confirmed for 104th Indianapolis 500

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host 33 drivers for the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500.

As RACER wrote last week, 31 entries were in position as the event drew near, and, with the signing of James Davison to pilot Dale Coyne Racing’s third Honda-powered entry, and DragonSpeed’s confirmation of Ben Hanley’s return in its Chevy-powered car, the field of 33 was set.

Among the points of interest on the entry list:

Chevrolet has more entries (17) than Honda (16)

Andretti Autosport is responsible for the greatest number of cars from a single team (6), and has a technical alliance with Meyer Shank Racing

A healthy crop of five rookies sit among the veterans (Oliver Askew, Dalton Kellett, Pato O’Ward, Alex Palou, Rinus VeeKay)

The split among North American drivers (16) and international drivers (17) is close, and former winners represent nearly one-quarter of the field (Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Tony Kanaan, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power, Alexander Rossi, Takuma Sato).

Opening practice begins on Wednesday, and will be carried via live streaming on NBC Gold.

INDY 500 ENTRY LIST