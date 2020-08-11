Heinricher to be subject of new documentary series

IMSA entrant Jackie Heinricher will have her life and racing exploits in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship captured for an upcoming documentary series.

Produced by Flying Scoop M&E, a company responsible for numerous automotive- and motorcycle-related reality shows, Heinricher’s unique positioning as IMSA’s only female team owner (in partnership with Meyer Shank Racing) and career in business (as founder of a biotech firm) will serve as the centerpieces as content is captured during the filming process.

“I’m honored to be officially working on a non-fiction TV series, together with Mark Finkelpearl and Nathaniel Starck and their company Flying Scoop M&E, about my team Heinricher Racing,” she said. “We’re ready to get the engines started!”

Production is scheduled to start later in the year. The unnamed show is targeted for a debut in the latter stages of 2021, with information on its distribution and availability subject to future updates.

“We like to call the content that we develop and produce ‘premium grit,’” Finkelpearl said. “When it comes to grit, there is no one more determined and focused than Jackie Heinricher and her team of racers. We are literally on the vanguard of history with this project, and it’s a thrilling place to be.”