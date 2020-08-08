Ocon gets three-place grid penalty for Russell incident

Esteban Ocon will start the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix from 14th on the grid after being given a three-place grid penalty for impending George Russell during qualifying.

Russell complained about Ocon being in his way as he accelerated out of Turn 5, having to back off with the Renault right on the racing line on the exit of the corner. Although Ocon was himself passing a car, he was not on a timed lap in Q1 and admitted to his race engineer that it was a bad situation that he could be penalized for.

Presented by

The stewards have now confirmed a three-place grid penalty for Ocon, but noted that the Frenchman’s team should have given him warning of Russell approaching.

“At the exit of Turn 5 (Antonio) Giovinazzi was at the head of three cars and was on an in-lap, Ocon was next, on an out-lap and Russell was on a flying lap,” the stewards’ decision read. “While Russell approached, the team advised Ocon on the radio about Giovinazzi ahead, but didn’t advise about Russell until very late.

“As Russell approached the two cars ahead, Ocon pulled to the right to overtake Giovinazzi and clearly impeded the much faster Russell. The team admitted that they did not assist their driver in this instance which led to the impeding.”

The penalty drops Ocon to 14th place on the grid and promotes Sebastian Vettel to 11th, ahead of Carlos Sainz in 12th and Romain Grosjean in 13th.