NASCAR confiscates RFR spoilers, drivers will start at the back
Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images
By
|
Kelly Crandall
2 hours ago
Roush Fenway Racing teammates Ryan Newman and Chris Buescher will start at the rear of the field in Michigan after NASCAR penalized both teams following pre-race inspection.
NASCAR officials confiscated the rear spoilers off of Newman’s No. 6 and Buescher’s No. 17 Ford Mustangs. Both teams were found to have violated rule 20.4.12.b., which states that spoilers must be used as they are supplied from the manufacturer.
Newman had drawn the 13th starting position; Buescher the 22nd.
Additionally, each team has been fined $25,000 and docked 20 driver and owner points. Buescher falls from 21st to 24th in the point standings while Newman remains 26th. Both drivers are outside of the playoff grid.
Kelly Crandall
Kelly has been on the NASCAR beat full-time since 2013, and joined RACER as chief NASCAR writer in 2017. Her work has also appeared in NASCAR.com, the NASCAR Illustrated magazine, and NBC Sports. A corporate communications graduate from Central Penn College, Crandall is a two-time George Cunningham Writer of the Year recipient from the National Motorsports Press Association.
