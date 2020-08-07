Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Sounds of IndyCar, Phoenix 1995

Marshall Pruett

Take a trip back to the 1995 CART IndyCar Series event at Phoenix International Raceway with an ambient audio feature where the glorious sounds of the unmistakable 2.65-liter turbocharged V8 engines provide an amazing soundtrack. We also get to hear qualifying play out where young Bryan Herta scored his first IndyCar pole position for the emerging Target Chip Ganassi Racing team.

