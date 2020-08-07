IMS details Indy 500 ticket credit options

The business of reconciling 70,000 ticket purchases for the upcoming Indianapolis 500 is in motion.

After announcing the August 23 event will be held without fans in attendance, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway says instructions are on the way to those who are eager to secure tickets for next year’s race.

“Customers will receive an IMS account credit good for the reorder of their Indy 500 tickets in 2021,” a spokesperson told RACER. “They will retain their seniority and their original May seating. An email from the IMS ticket office will go out shortly and provide updates on accessing the credit and processing renewals for 2021.”

With ticket credits, rather than refunds, on offer through IMS, the Speedway advises those who bought tickets from a reseller to contact the company for details on how to proceed.

“People who bought from anyone beside IMS should contact the entity they purchased from,” the spokesperson said. “Ticket brokers can implement policies separate from the venue when the circumstances surrounding an event change. We always encourage customers to buy directly from us as it provides the best way for IMS to assist them with any issues that might arise.”

The sale of bronze badges, which offers special access within the Speedway, and serves as popular keepsakes, is also subject to a future credit system by IMS. Like the Indy 500 tickets, those who bought bronze badges will receive a credit to order their 2021 badges; having been manufactured and readied for distribution, the unused 2020 badges can be retrieved by those who purchased the mementos from the Brickyard’s credential office.