Ferrari appeals Racing Point decision

Ferrari has become the first team to confirm it is appealing the decision against the legality of the RP20, under which Racing Point is able to continue using its illegally-designed brake ducts.

Renault protested the front and rear brake ducts on the RP20 at the second race of the season in Austria, claiming they were not in compliance with the sporting regulations that say certain parts — known as listed parts — must be designed by each constructor. That protest was also lodged at the following races at the Hungaroring and Silverstone where Racing Point also used the same brake ducts.

Presented by

After analysis of the designs and a hearing, the FIA stewards upheld the Renault protest, stating Racing Point had used Mercedes CAD designs — legally obtained in prior to 2020 — in the design of the rear brake ducts, that were near identical to the brake ducts on last year’s Mercedes W10 as a result. The breach came about because brake ducts became listed parts this season, but Racing Point still used another team’s designs.

The penalty handed out saw Racing Point docked 15 points from its constructors championship total and fined €400,000 ($473,000), but the team is allowed to continue using the brake ducts in question for the rest of this season. Whenever it does so, it will still be a sporting regulations infringement, but the stewards deemed the initial punishment sufficient for the design process and will only give the team a reprimand for each subsequent breach.

Many teams voiced their dissent at the decision, and with a 24-hour window to appeal against the sanction, Ferrari has become the first to lodge its intention to do so.

“We can confirm that we have just stated our intention to appeal against this morning’s FIA Stewards’ decision regarding Racing Point,” a Ferrari spokesperson said.