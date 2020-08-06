Perez poised to return if today’s tests are negative

Sergio Perez is set to make a surprise return to racing at this weekend’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix if he tests negative for COVID-19 later today.

Perez became the first Formula 1 driver to test positive for COVID-19 last week, returning an inconclusive test result that was followed by a secondary positive test last Thursday. United Kingdom regulations changed on the same day as the Perez news was confirmed, with those testing positive being required to self-isolate for 10 days rather than seven.

However, Racing Point has clarified with Public Health England that Perez has already served his mandatory self-isolation time — due to the fact that the original inconclusive result proved to be positive with the later test, meaning he first tested positive when the guidance was to isolate for seven days — meaning he can return to racing if he passes F1’s testing protocols.

“In line with the FIA Code Of Conduct, Sergio requires a verified negative test result for COVID-19 before he can enter the paddock,” a Racing Point statement read. “The testing process is taking place today.

“The team expects to make a decision on who is driving alongside Lance (Stroll) later today or first thing tomorrow morning.”

If Perez doesn’t pass the required F1 protocols, then Racing Point has already confirmed that Nico Hulkenberg will again fill in for the Mexican.