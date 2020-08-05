Baja 1000 reset for November

SCORE International and the City of Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico, have announced that the BFGoodrich Tires 53rd SCORE Baja 1000 presented by 4 Wheel Parts, season finale of the SCORE World Desert Championship, will be held Nov. 17-22 as a single-loop race starting and finishing in Ensenada.

Spearheading the drive to execute this agreement were Baja California Governor Jaime Bonilla and Senator Gerardo Novelo along with Mayor Armando Ayala, the Ensenada City Council, as well as officials of Ensenada’s Hotel Association, the Tourism Marketing Committee, the Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber of Restaurants and the Economic Development Council.

“The SCORE Baja 1000 will be part of the economic reactivation of Ensenada and will take place under the strict guidelines of the Baja California State Secretary of Health,” said Ayala. “We are grateful for the support of Baja California Governor Jaime Bonilla, who played a very key role in order for the race to take place in Ensenada along with the Ensenada business community and the tremendous work by SCORE in putting together the details and health protocol plan for the event.

“The SCORE Baja 1000 has a rich history in Ensenada and this year especially will benefit the economy of our city, which has suffered so much because of COVID-19. This will be the first major event held here since the start of the pandemic when we have had to cancel such events as the Wine Festival as well as the visits by cruise ships.”

“This is a tremendous announcement for everyone involved with SCORE, the city of Ensenada, the State of Baja California along with all of the many fans of SCORE around the world,” said Jose A. Grijalva, President/Race Director of SCORE International. “This is not any easy time for any of us and the cooperation of the Mexican government has allowed us to move forward with this important agreement.

“This iconic event will take place as scheduled under the health guidelines of a BioSecurity Protocol. Because of the pandemic, all events surrounding during event week and the race itself will take place under restricted access.

“We will live stream on social media and the SCORE website all of pre-race activities, race day action and finish line interviews and will actively encourage our fans under to take advantage of the streaming platforms available and enjoy the race out on the 1000-mile long route while continuing to observe all of the health protocols required at the time.”

More than 250 vehicles are expected at the start line with racers from as many as 20 countries anticipated. Longtime SCORE sponsor and race title sponsor BFGoodrich Tires has also posted a $25,000 contingency bonus for the overall 4-wheel winner to help commemorate the renewal of this legendary SCORE race.

The race will be televised on a delayed basis as a one-hour special on ABC TV’s World of X Games programming.