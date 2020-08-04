New crew chief at Michigan for Kenseth's CGR Chevrolet

Matt Kenseth will work with a new crew chief beginning this weekend in Michigan, Chip Ganassi Racing announced on Tuesday.

“Phil Surgen has been named crew chief for the No. 42 team at Chip Ganassi Racing beginning this weekend at Michigan International Speedway and for the balance of the 2020 season,” the team posted on its official Twitter account. “Surgen, who is currently a race engineer on the No. 42 team, has been with the team since 2016.”

NASCAR Cup Series teams are running their second doubleheader of the season in Michigan.

Surgen replaces Chad Johnston atop the pit box, and Johnston is no longer with the team. Johnston joined Ganassi in 2016 and paired with Kyle Larson. The two finished a career-best sixth in points last season and were in the top 10 in the standings before Larson was released from the team earlier this year.

Kenseth and Johnson came out of the gate strong with a top-10 run in the first Darlington Raceway race in May. However, Kenseth did not pick up another top-10 finish until he was the runner-up at Indianapolis last month.

Over the weekend, Kenseth caused three cautions at New Hampshire because of tire issues. He is 28th in the point standings after 16 races.