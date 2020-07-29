NHRA postpones Topeka nationals

NHRA announced that it has postponed its Mello Yello Drag Racing Series event at Heartland Motorsports Park, scheduled for Aug. 21-23 in Topeka, Kan., until this fall for pandemic-related reasons. The track and sanctioning body are working with the Shawnee County Health Department to develop a plan to reschedule the event.

“Topeka is fortunate to have a county health department that sincerely cares about public safety and also understands the economic impact of one of Kansas’ largest events,” said Heartland Motorsports Park owner, Chris Payne. “It is after many conversations, the decision was made to postpone the event to the fall. Heartland Motorsports Park holds many milestone records. The cooler fall weather will not only be more comfortable for the spectators, but also brings favorable conditions, great racing, camping, and the chance of setting new records.”

Event ticket holders will receive more information from the track and NHRA via email soon and are encouraged to visit heartlandmotorsports.us to learn about their options.

The next scheduled round of the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series is the Dodge NHRA Indy Nationals, August 6-9.