Revised MX-5 Cup schedule adds IMS, NJMP weekends

Changes to the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series schedule have prompted several revisions to the Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires calendar:

The series has already completed its first two rounds at Road America and will continue with Rounds 3 and 4 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, August 7-8.

For Rounds 5 and 6, the series will join the Andersen Promotions Road to Indy family at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, September 3-4, before returning to Mid-Ohio Sept. 25-27 as part of the IMSA event weekend.

The MX-5 Cup teams will then head to a track they haven’t visited since 2010: New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville, N.J.m where the series will join USF200 and Indy Pro 2000 for what’s being called “Fall Thunder at Thunderbolt.”

This MX-5 Cup doubleheader will take place October 9-11.

“The 2020 season has required us all to be flexible, and our teams and drivers appreciate all the effort that Andersen Promotions has made to secure the dates for this revised schedule,” said Director of Mazda Motorsports, Nelson Cosgrove. “It is exciting for the series to be returning to New Jersey Motorsports Park, and the news of our return to Indianapolis was also really well received by our paddock. We are eager to get back to the track and continuing what has been a really exciting start to the Global Mazda MX-5 Cup season.”

The series finale and awards banquet are still scheduled for the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Oct. 23-25.