Still some gaps in field of 33 ahead of Indy 500

Practice for the 104th Indianapolis 500 gets under way August 11, and based on the anticipated car count, filling the field of 33 will take some effort from the NTT IndyCar Series and its teams.

As of late July, 30 solid entries have been identified, with empty seats in a third Dale Coyne Racing Honda, second Carlin Racing Chevy, and single-car entries from DragonSpeed and Juncos Racing serving as the best opportunities for funded drivers to try and make the show, and help IndyCar to complete its grid.

Juncos Racing, authors of the underdog story from the 2019 Indy 500, are hoping to participate after updating its cars to carry aeroscreens, but time is tight. ­

Forecasted Entries (31):

A.J. Foyt Racing, Chevy, (3): Tony Kanaan, Dalton Kellett, Charlie Kimball

Andretti Autosport, Honda (6): Marco Andretti, Colton Herta, James Hinchcliffe, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Alexander Rossi, Zach Veach

Arrow McLaren SP, Chevy (3): Fernando Alonso, Oliver Askew, Pato O’Ward

Carlin Racing, Chevy, (1): Max Chilton

Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda (3): Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson, Felix Rosenqvist

Dale Coyne Racing, Honda (2): Santino Ferrucci, Alex Palou

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, Chevy, (2): JR Hildebrand, Sage Karam

Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevy, (3): Ed Carpenter, Conor Daly, Rinus VeeKay

Meyer Shank Racing, Honda (1): Jack Harvey

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda, (3): Spencer Pigot, Graham Rahal, Takuma Sato

Team Penske, Chevy, (4): Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power, Josef Newgarden

Entry Filed or Possible Entry (5):

Carlin Racing, Chevy (1): TBD

Dale Coyne Racing, Honda (1): TBD

DragonSpeed, Chevy (1): TBD

Dreyer & Reinbold, Chevy (1): TBD

Top Gun Racing, TBD, (1): RC Enerson

Possible Drivers: Sebastien Bourdais, Oriol Servia, Stefan Wilson, Pippa Mann, James Davison, Kyle Kaiser, among others.