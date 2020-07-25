MacNeil, Millstein polewinners for Ferrari Challenge Race 1 at IMS

After weekends at Daytona and Road Atlanta, the Ferrari Challenge North America has moved to the midwest and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for series Round 3.

After qualifying on Saturday morning, it’s clear that points leader Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake) is intent on keeping his championship lead, guiding his Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo to pole position in the Trofeo Pirelli category. Close behind, Jordan Workman (Ferrari of Central Florida) will start second, narrowly heading Ross Chouest (Boardwalk Ferrari) and Joseph Rubbo (Ferrari of Long Island) who were all separated by just a tenth of a second.

Dave Musial (Ferrari Lake Forest) clocked a fantastic lap to claim fast time in Trofeo Pirelli Am and will line up fifth overall. Behind him, there was a very close battle between Jason McCarthy (Wide World Ferrari, photo above) and Jean-Claude Saada (Boardwalk Ferrari), with the latter eventually winning out by just .019s.

TROFEO PIRELLI QUALIFYING

Coppa Shell category qualifying was similarly tight, with several drivers swapping fast laps during the 15-minute session. In the end, Kevan Millstein (Ferrari of San Diego) secured the pole, setting the fastest time in the last free practice, beating Jim Booth (Ferrari of Atlanta) and Jay Schreibman (Cauley Ferrari of Detroit) by just a few tenths of a second.

Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italia), winner of the Coppa Shell Am 2019 championship, will start from fourth place in his class.

Todd Coleman (Ferrari of Denver) was the fastest of the 22 drivers in the Coppa Shell Am class, the biggest category in the race, and will start fifth overall, ahead of Justin Wetherill (Ferrari of Central Florida), the current championship leader. Dave Musial Jr (Ferrari Lake Forest) qualified third in class.

COPPA SHELL QUALIFYING

Watch today’s races (at 1:45 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. ET) live at live.ferrari.com.