Johnson to test Ganassi IndyCar at IMS next week

NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has rescheduled his outing with the Chip Ganassi Racing NTT IndyCar Series team for next Tuesday on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

The Californian was meant to test a CGR Dallara DW12-Honda following the Brickyard 400 on July 5, but after testing positive for the coronavirus, the Hendrick Motorsports driver was forced to miss the NASCAR Cup race and abandon his plans to sample the 750hp twin-turbo V6-powered open-wheeler with the championship-leading IndyCar squad.

“It’s a test to find out what he’d like to do going forward and we’re going to find out if we can fulfill his dream,” CGR managing director Mike Hull told RACER’s Robin Miller ahead of the original test.

The seven-time Cup title winner will take to the road course after it’s used this weekend by the Ferrari Challenge series, and again on Monday by IndyCar and IMS with Myles Rowe, the first driver selected to test as part of the new Race for Equality & Change program launched by Penske Entertainment.

Set to bid NASCAR farewell at the end of the season, Johnson has expressed interest in making select IndyCar appearances in 2021 and beyond. Although the 44-year-old’s initial focus was limited to road racing, the allure of competing in the Indianapolis 500 has led Johnson to ponder more outings if he can gain the support of his family.

Johnson currently holds 15th in Cup standings entering the next round at Kansas Speedway.