Yeany secures first F4 U.S. pole at VIR

In one of the closest qualifying sessions in Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda history, Hunter Yeany claimed provisional pole by 0.08s over second-place Crosslink/Kiwi Motorsport rookie Spike Kohlbecker, with a 1m55.678 lap.

In the 33-car field, the top-five times were separated by only two-tenths of a second, while the top-14 times were within eight tenths of each other.

“I love, VIR, it’s my home track,” said Yeany. “It’s fast. It’s technical. It’s a great track. We were P5 out of the box today and kept pushing for the top. I am so excited this is my first pole-position in North America and my first of my F4 career. I hope to have many more to come.”

Yeany, in the No. 11 Velocity Racing Development / 30Seconds Out Apparel machine, pulled into the pits with four minutes left on the 30-minute clock to reserve tires.

“We were confident with our time,” explained Yeany. “Due to the heat, we wanted to reserve as much of the tires as we could for the race.”

Dylan Tavella (1:55.865-seconds) will start third. Jose Blanco and Cade McKee clocked identical lap times of 1m55.881s, but Blanco claimed the P5 grid spot as the Crosslink/Kiwi driver laid down his flyer one lap before McKee.

Josh Sarchet, Varun Choskey, Kyffin Simpson and Nicholas Rivers rounded out the top 10.

Race 1 starts at 1:20 p.m. Eastern. The race can be livestreamed at FANRacing.Live.

RESULTS