Legge undergoes surgery for leg fractures

Katherine Legge has undergone successful surgery in France to address the leg fractures suffered in a crash at the Paul Ricard circuit on Wednesday. Surgery was performed on the Briton’s left leg on Thursday, and with further inspection, there were no breaks found in her right wrist, which will expedite her recovery process.

By Friday morning, Legge was out of bed and taking her first steps in the hospital; she expects to return to the United States early next week. Without complications, her return to racing could be made in as little as six weeks as she and Christina Nielsen look to resume their IMSA season with a new team after the GEAR/Grasser Racing Lamborghini GT Daytona program met a swift and acrimonious end.

Amid the recent misfortune in IMSA and the ELMS, Legge says the outpouring of care following the crash has lifted her spirits during a rough patch in June and July.

“I am overwhelmed by the support!” she told RACER.

Legge’s Richard Mille Racing ORECA 07-Gibson LMP2 entry left the course at a high rate of speed during testing for this weekend’s European Le Mans Series event. Due to the extensive damage in the impact, Legge remained in the car for an extended period of time as safety workers took precautions to free her trapped leg without causing further damage. Driver error has not been mentioned as the expected cause of the incident.

In addition to her IMSA and ELMS drives, Legge was also in the frame for a return to the Indianapolis 500, but the time required for rehabilitation has foreclosed that opportunity. The crash will also remove a NASCAR Xfinity road course drive from Legge’s calendar.