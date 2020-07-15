Legge suffers leg, wrist fractures in testing crash

Richard Mille Racing driver Katherine Legge suffered fractures to her left leg and right wrist in a crash during testing prior to the opening round of the European Le Mans Series at the Circuit Paul Ricard in France.

Legge’s ORECA 07 Gibson LMP2 car ran off course at high speed and impacted the barrier with the left-front corner of the car. Circuit medical and rescue teams were quickly on the scene, and reported that the British driver was fully conscious throughout the extraction process but was reporting pain. She was transported to the circuit medical center where a broken bone in her lower left leg and a broken right wrist were diagnosed, and she was sbsequently transported to a nearby hospital by helicopter.

The team, run by multiple Le Mans-winning team Signatech, is due to contest the full ELMS and the 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours but the incident leaves the team with just one driver currently available for its ELMS debut in Tatiana Calderon. Third team driver Sophia Floersch was at Paul Ricard for the test but is currently scheduled to be racing this weekend in the FIA F3 Championship round supporting the Hungarian Grand Prix.

It has been a difficult year for Legge on both sides of the Atlantic, as her planned full-season deal in IMSA’s GTD class with GEAR Racing to run a Lamborghini Huracan alongside Christina Nielsen hit difficulties after the Rolex 24 Hours.