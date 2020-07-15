Extreme E partners with AFC Energy to pioneer zero emission vehicle charging

Extreme E, the new electric SUV off-road racing series, has announced it is embarking on a world-first collaboration with AFC Energy, with its pioneering hydrogen fuel cell technology which will enable its race fleet to be charged using zero emission energy.

Extreme E is the first event organizer to utilize hydrogen fuel cell power generators for charging, and the decision supports Extreme E’s goal of being sustainable and creating minimal local impact on the environments in which it races. This innovative solution from AFC Energy offers a completely sustainable fuel production process. The system uses water and sun to generate hydrogen power which will then be used to charge all the ODYSSEY 21 E-SUVs off the grid.

Not only will this process emit zero greenhouse emissions, its only by-product will be water, which will be utilized elsewhere on-site.

Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO of Extreme E, said: “This collaboration with AFC Energy is a game changer, not just for Extreme E, but also to the wider sports and events industry which could also benefit greatly from using this innovative, zero emission charging technology.

“AFC Energy is the leading provider of Alkaline Fuel Cell systems for the generation of clean energy. It has developed a wide range of technologies to enable sustainable off-grid power generation, which is easily transportable, offers high efficiency and emits water, which we can utilize elsewhere on site, as its only by-product.

“In everything we do around this championship we are focused on being sustainable and supporting the environment, while also being innovative. It is fantastic that Extreme E is leading the way in motorsport when it comes to sustainable solutions like this. Motorsport is often associated with a high detrimental footprint on the environment through event infrastructures, but we are trying to change that, and this collaboration with AFC Energy is a huge step in the right direction.”

AFC Energy has engineered a bespoke H-Power TM fuel cell system for Extreme E, which has been designed with a clear specification and focus on sustainable innovation.

Adam Bond, Chief Executive Officer at AFC Energy, said: “We are honored to have been selected by Extreme E in such a world class motor racing championship, designed to highlight not only the true potential of electric vehicle SUVs in some of the harshest environments on Earth, but also the need to raise public awareness of the debilitating impact climate change is having on our ecosystems.

“The H-PowerTM system will showcase to a global audience exactly how Hydrogen can be used as a viable alternative to incumbent diesel generations in the remotest and harshest of environments.”