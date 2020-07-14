Ensign Virgin Racing, Bird to split at end of FE season

Envision Virgin Racing and driver Sam Bird have jointly decided to part ways at the end of the current Formula E season.

The Brit has driven for the team since its formation, claiming nine wins and 18 podiums along the way.

“I know I speak for the entire team when I say Sam is one of the most likeable and decorated drivers in Formula E and, come mid-August, will leave us with the utmost respect and admiration,” said Sylvain Filippi, Managing Director at Envision Virgin Racing.

“Being a founding member of this team like myself, I personally want to pay tribute to Sam for the excellent job he has done and for being a pleasure to work with over the years. Ever the professional, he remains just as committed and determined to end the season with Envision Virgin Racing on a high.

“Behind the scenes, we have been developing our season seven driver line-up and I’m excited to confirm that we will be revealing this in the coming days.”

Bird, who is the only Formula E driver to have won a race in every season to date, admitted that emotions will be running high when he competes with the team for the last time.

“Over the years, this team has become more like a family to me and has been a huge part of my racing career,” he said.

“Many will know that the team and Formula E resurrected my racing career, and for that I am eternally grateful. I have so many memories and highlights – both on and off track – to look back on, and I really hope there’s still a few more to come in Berlin before I embark on the next chapter of my racing career. And for sure, there is likely to be a tear in my eye come that final race.”

The 2019/2020 Formula E season will resume with three double-headers taking place on 5 & 6, 8 & 9 and 12 & 13 August, with all six races staged at Berlin’s Tempelhof Airport.