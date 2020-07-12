Truex, Kenseth to start from the back at Kentucky

Martin Truex Jr. and Matt Kenseth will drop the rear of the field for the start of today’s race at Kentucky Speedway following inspection issues.

Both of Truex’s No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota and Kenseth’s No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet failed pre-race inspection twice. It was a body issue for Truex’s car.

For fantasy scoring purposes, Truex and Kenseth keep their original starting spots but will drop to the rear under pace laps for the Quaker State 400.

With the starting line-up set by a random draw, Truex drew the ninth starting position, and Kenseth would have started from 17th. Truex won back-to-back races at Kentucky in 2017 and ’18, while Kenseth also has a win at the track from 2013.