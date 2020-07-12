Live Stream: Brainerd Trans Am TA & TA2

Stream Sunday’s Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli races in the Ryan Companies US presents Jed Copham Tribute Race Weekend at Brainerd International Raceway.

The TA2 powered by AEM race is set to take the green flag at 11:15am for 40 laps/100 miles of racing. The TA/XGT/SGT event – also at 40 laps – starts at 1:35pm (All times CT).

Download the Trans Am by Pirelli Racing App (https://bit.ly/3dxc6Lg) to access exclusive content, like switching from six different camera angles, access live timing and scoring, keeping up with the latest news and downloading the event program.

The streams will also be available on the series Facebook (www.facebook.com/gotransam).