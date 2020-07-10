Norris gets three-place grid penalty for yellow flag incident

Lando Norris has a three-place grid penalty for Sunday’s second race in Austria — the Styrian Grand Prix — after overtaking under yellow flags.

Nicholas Latifi stopped on the exit of Turn 4 during FP1, parking his Williams on the inside of the track to initially bring out yellow flags before a Virtual Safety Car. The session was actually red flagged to help recover the car, but before the session was stopped Norris was on a hot lap and was warned about yellow flags being waved at Turn 5.

As Norris accelerated out of Turn 4, two cars had already moved to the inside of the track and slowed, and while the McLaren driver lifted off, he still overtook both cars while they passed the stricken Williams.

The stewards reviewed the incident and handed Norris a three-place grid penalty for Sunday’s race, as well as giving him his first two penalty points of the past 12 months.

“The stewards heard from the driver of Car 4 (Lando Norris) and the team representative and have reviewed video evidence,” the decision read. “On-board footage clearly shows that driver of Car 4 passed Car 10 while yellow light panels were clearly visible and yellow flags were shown.”

Norris qualified fourth and started third for last weekend’s season-opening race at the Red Bull Ring, and duly went on to take the first podium of his career as he set the fastest lap of the race on the final lap on Sunday.