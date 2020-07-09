Kyle Busch draws Kentucky pole

As reigning series champion Kyle Busch looks to Kentucky Speedway for his first win of the season, he’ll start the weekend with track position on his side.

Busch and the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team drew the pole for the Quaker State 400 (Sunday, 2:30 p.m. ET, FS1). A two-time winner at Kentucky, Busch will start on the front row for the second time this season and alongside Joey Logano.

The random draw was done in groups of 12 by owner points.

Kevin Harvick will start third with teammate Aric Almirola lining up fourth. Alex Bowman will start fifth.

The rest of the top 10 is Brad Keselowski starting sixth, Kurt Busch starting seventh, Chase Elliott eighth, Martin Truex Jr. ninth, and Matt DiBenedetto 10th. Busch is the defending race winner, having prevailed over younger brother Kyle last year in an entertaining battle over the final few laps.

Just outside the top 10 is Ryan Blaney starting 11th, Denny Hamlin starting 12th, and Erik Jones starting 16th. Starting 17th is Matt Kenseth, who enters Kentucky off his best finish of the season last weekend.

Jimmie Johnson returns to racing after missing one week because of a positive COVID-19 test. Johnson, who has never won at Kentucky, will line up 20th.

There are 38 drivers entered in this weekend’s race.

STARTING LINE-UP