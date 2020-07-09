IMS clarifies StubHub Indy 500 ticket cancellation

A bulletin sent out via social media by event ticket exchange and resale company StubHub on Wednesday regarding 2020 Indianapolis 500 tickets sent a mild panic through some of the IndyCar faithful, who interpreted it as stating the Aug. 23 date had been cancelled.

“We are sorry to inform you that Indianapolis 500 tickets (rescheduled from May 24) originally scheduled to take place on 08/23/20 has been deemed canceled,” is how the document was worded.

Awkward phrasing aside, the reality is that the 104th running of the Indy 500 is still a go for August but if you bought tickets for the race through StubHub, they’ve been canceled. And you’re out of luck unless you choose to go buy tickets from IMS during the next four weeks.

“It is poorly written, but essentially it means the tickets a StubHub customer purchased for the 500 are no longer valid because IMS cancelled all our issued tickets and are in the process of issuing new tickets for the August race,” said IMS president Doug Boles.

To compensate, StubHub is offering a coupon worth 120 percent of the buyer’s original order for any future Stub Hub orders through Dec. 31, 2021.