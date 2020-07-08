IndyCar, NASCAR Trucks to race on same day at Gateway

IndyCar and the NASCAR Truck series will now share a Sunday, August 30 race day at World Wide Technology Raceway following schedule changes from both series. The two groups were previously scheduled to compete a day apart one weekend earlier.

“Pulling it all together has taken three months of work with our sponsors, sanctioning bodies, local officials and staff,” said Curtis Francois, President and CEO of World Wide Technology Raceway.

“We know that we will still be working lots of pieces of this logistical puzzle as we prepare for the event. We are blessed with a huge outdoor grandstand capacity and open-air midways that will enable us to social distance and provide a safe, responsible and comfortable event experience for the fans who are able to attend. Every possible effort will be made to ensure that our fans will enjoy another great racing experience at WWTR.”

The new weekend now features a full schedule of track activity on both days, with IndyCar set to practice and qualify on Saturday, August 29. The ARCA Series event that was previously slated for August 2 has also moved, and will run on the Saturday evening. Indy Pro 2000 and the Vintage Indy Registry are also on the bill.

Sunday’s schedule opens with Indy Pro 2000 early in the morning, followed by the Truck race at noon and IndyCar taking the green flag at 2 p.m.

“Our loyal race fans are well aware that our goal is to provide the best racing action, and value, for their entertainment dollar,” Francois said.

“Despite the challenges we’ve all faced, we want to make sure that those fans who are able to attend will get the best race day experience possible in a safe environment. As technology, screening practices and sanitation to mitigate the spread continues to evolve, we will be leaders in the reopening process. Clearly, there will be fewer fans in the stands due to social distancing, but those that are able to attend will see the greatest day of racing in WWTR history.”

Fans are encouraged to book in advance due to the limited seating capacity, which remains subject to change leading up to the event. Extensive COVID-19 preventative measures will be in place, including a requirement that all attending fans wear face masks, and temperature screening at all entry points.