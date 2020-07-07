Sunoco now official fuel of the FR Americas, F4 US series

Sunoco will now fuel the next generation of open-wheel racers as the Official Fuel of the Formula 4 United States and Formula Regional Americas championships, the new deal between Sunoco Race Fuels and SCCA Pro Racing overseen by motorsports marketing agency Drive Motorsports International.

For more than 50 years, Sunoco has been fueling race cars around the world. Since beginning its partnership with NASCAR in 2004, Sunoco has fueled more than 15.5 million miles of competition and more than 1,300 victories.

“Sunoco Race Fuels is proud to partner with SCCA Pro Racing to fuel F4 U.S. and FR Americas; we know everyone is excited to get back to racing this year, and so are we,” said Sunoco Race Fuels Sales Coordinator Deanna Manbeck. “Sunoco believes that grass roots racing is the foundation to all racing, and we know that FR Americas and F4 U.S. will do a great job of growing the sport.”

Cars in both series are powered by HPD-modified versions of the current Honda Civic Type R engine. The FR Americas machines feature a turbocharged 303hp edition using 100 octane Sunoco fuel, while F4 U.S. uses a normally aspirated 160hp engine with 93 octane Sunoco fuel that can be purchased at all Sunoco fueling stations.

Several tracks on the F4 U.S. and FR Americas schedule are Sunoco-supported, including Mid-Ohio, VIR, Sebring, Homestead-Miami and Circuit of The Americas.

“SCCA Pro Racing is excited partner with Sunoco as the Official Fuel of the F4 U.S. and FR Americas Championships,” said SCCA Pro Racing General Manager Sydney Davis Yagel. “Driver Motorsports International assisted with the terms, which made negotiating seamless.”

The agreement will extend through December 2020. At that time Parella Motorsports Holding, the new commercial promotion owner of both championships starting in 2021, will strike a new agreement with Sunoco Race Fuels.

PMH also owns the Sunoco fueled Sportscar Vintage Racing Association and Trans Am Series.

For more information visit http://www.FRAmericas.com, http://www.F4USChampionship.com or http://www.sunocoracefuels.com.