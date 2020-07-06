The Sounds of IndyCar, 1997 Portland
Image by Dan R.Boyd
The Sounds of IndyCar, 1997 Portland
By
|
Marshall Pruett
1 hour ago
It was the closest finish in CART IndyCar Series history as Mark Blundell beat Gil de Ferran and Raul Boesel in a three-wide sprint to the line at the 1997 Portland Grand Prix by 0.027 seconds.
Go back to an amazing weekend where the incredible engines from Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Ford Cosworth, and Toyota, piloted by some of IndyCar’s greatest drivers, filled the air with unforgettable sounds.
IndyCar, Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
Marshall Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker for RACER.
