The Sounds of IndyCar, 1997 Portland

Image by Dan R.Boyd

It was the closest finish in CART IndyCar Series history as Mark Blundell beat Gil de Ferran and Raul Boesel in a three-wide sprint to the line at the 1997 Portland Grand Prix by 0.027 seconds.

Go back to an amazing weekend where the incredible engines from Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Ford Cosworth, and Toyota, piloted by some of IndyCar’s greatest drivers, filled the air with unforgettable sounds.

