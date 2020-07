After successfully completing its June 13-14 Thunder on the Arkansas weekend at La Junta Raceway, Rocky Mountain Vintage Racing has confirmed the club’s 10th annual Race Against Kids’ Cancer weekend, scheduled for August 1-2 at High Plains Raceway, is a go.

