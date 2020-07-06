Bob Tasca III tests positive for COVID-19

A positive test for COVID-19 has added NHRA star Bob Tasca III to the growing list of drivers who’ve been parked in the last week. Like NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson and IMSA champion Felipe Nasr, Tasca’s bout with the coronavirus will keep him out of the cockpit for an indefinite period of time. In his place, NHRA champion Jonnie Lindberg will drive the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang Funny Car this weekend at the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis.

“What makes this so scary is how good I felt for almost seven days from being exposed,” Tasca said. “I had no symptoms but tested positive; I couldn’t believe it. Then days eight through 10 came and I have never been so sick in my life.

“It’s so important we all practice social distancing and wear masks,” Tasca added. “We all need to play a role in limiting the dangers of COVID-19. I am so disappointed I will not be with my team this week, but I know they will make us Ford fans proud. If I can help one other person make those choices, it’s worth me sharing my experience.”