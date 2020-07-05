Hamilton demoted to fifth after Red Bull protest

Lewis Hamilton will start the Austrian Grand Prix from fifth on the grid after Red Bull successfully appealed a lack of penalty for an incident in qualifying.

The defending champion was investigated by the stewards on Saturday night for failing to slow for yellow flags on his final Q3 run, having been following Valtteri Bottas when his teammate went off at Turn 4. The stewards initially decided to take no further action after stating both green and yellow flags were shown to Hamilton.

However, Red Bull submitted a 360-degree camera view from Hamilton’s car that showed him passing a yellow flag on the exit of Turn 4, and the stewards accepted that “the additional video evidence represents a significant and relevant new element which was unavailable to the parties at the time of the competition concerned.”

The stewards admitted that there was no on-board footage available to them at the time of the initial hearing on Saturday night. The 360-degree camera is a Formula 1 editorial offering.

As a result, the stewards then accepted Red Bull’s petition to re-assess the original incident, and with the additional footage opted to give Hamilton a three-place grid penalty.

“The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 44 (Lewis Hamilton) and the team representative and have reviewed the new video evidence and telemetry evidences.

“The new video footage clearly shows that a yellow light panel was flashing on the left side of the track in Turn 5. A green light panel was flashing at the end of marshalling sector 9.”

Hamilton is also handed two penalty points for the incident, giving him five in total for the 12-month period. While Valtteri Bottas still starts from pole position, Max Verstappen is promoted to second place ahead of Lando Norris in third, Alex Albon in fourth and Hamilton in fifth.