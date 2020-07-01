WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman set for July 23-26 at Road America

With the cancellation of many historic concours, gatherings and vintage race events across America due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Road America has announced that early registration will remain open until July 7 for the WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman, scheduled for July 23-26. The registration extension allows all competitors who are looking to compete at what is widely regarded as the largest vintage racing event in North America.

“Road America fans and vintage competitors alike appreciate and enjoy the history of racing and opening this event to competitors from all over is the perfect way to celebrate racing history with cars that have competed in different classes and many different venues over the last 65 years,” said Mike Kertscher, president and general manager of Road America.

“The WeatherTech International Challenge is a can’t-miss spectacle and incredibly fan friendly, offering everyone the rare opportunity to get close to the historic race cars, talk to the owners and drivers, and trade stories about racing’s heritage. When you combine the story of each of the cars competing with 65 years of history and stories of competition at Road America, this will be an unforgettable weekend of racing.”

Cars eligible to compete will be grouped in 11 classes. The event will begin with practice sessions on Thursday, July 23, with racing throughout the weekend beginning on July 25.

Widely known as the largest vintage race car gathering in North America, featuring several classes of cars racing in multiple groups, the WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman July 23-26, will include a Historic Can-Am race, plus fans will have the rare opportunity to experience the iconic UOP Shadow as it has never been before, with a complete display of all Shadow cars. Watch them run, join the excitement and meet the team members, making the 2020 event special for any racing and Can-Am enthusiast.

Fans and competitors will also have the rare opportunity to enjoy the Concours d’Elegance race car parade on Friday night, July 24, will now run from the track through downtown Plymouth Wisconsin to where the cars park along Mill Street from 6-8 p.m., offers a great spectacle for enthusiasts of all ages.

Led by a pace car and directed by the police from the track, the quiet city of Plymouth will be taken over by millions of dollar’s worth of vintage racing cars. The sound, while not as visceral as being at the track itself is unique in that you are seeing the pinnacle of vintage motoring rumble through public roads. Standing 10 feet from a 1,000 hp big block Can-Am car, or 1980s Formula 1 turbo cars as they idle, shoot fire, and rev by you is a sensation that goes beyond hearing. When the cars park, the fans stand inches away from legends like the Porsche 917, 908, 906, Ferrari 312 and 312pb, Lola T165, 911 RSR’s, Shelby GT 350s, and more.

Saturday night, July 25, is the Sports Car Concours d’Elegance in downtown Plymouth from 6-8 p.m., again with wide-open access. Events like this, offering the chance for young children the young one to be exposed to the cars and the sensations surrounding the event is critical to continuing the heritage of vintage racing.

Fans are welcome to the 4-day event weekend and are encouraged to practice safe social distancing or wear a cloth face-covering where social distancing is difficult to maintain.