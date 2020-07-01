TV ratings: Pocono

After an unusually strong Monday showing (due to Sunday rain) at Talladega, NASCAR hit the brakes in TV audience last weekend for its doubleheader at Pocono.

Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race averaged a 1.63 household rating and 2.57 million viewers on FOX. While that beat the numbers for last year’s first Pocono race, which aired on FOX Sports 1 (1.45/2.39m), it was actually down a fraction in audience from what the second race averaged Sunday on FS1. Race 2 averaged 1.62/2.66m as the more traditional Sunday afternoon timeslot overcame the usual drop-off for the cable network.

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race from Pocono on Sunday averaged 0.76/1.2m on FS1, while the Truck Series, shifted to Sunday morning by rain, managed just 0.25/382,000 on FS1.

NASCAR (and IndyCar) will be hoping for some better luck with the weather this weekend for the busy IndyCar/Xfinity/Cup tripleheader at Indianapolis. Current forecasts call for possible afternoon thunderstorms on Saturday, although Sunday looks to be clear.