Sonoma Speed Festival postponed to May 2021

Having previous been rescheduled for Sept. 4-6, the Sonoma Speed Festival — one of North America’s premier motorsports, food and wine festivals — announced today that this year’s event will be postponed to May 2021 to comply with health and safety guidelines.

When planning this year’s event, organizers placed a high priority on compliance with health and safety guidelines to protect guests, participants, volunteers and the community. Ultimately, they determined it would not be possible to hold the event this year and still provide the caliber of experience attendees enjoyed at the inaugural Sonoma Speed Festival in 2019. The event is primarily a social gathering, which is not something that can be comfortably and safely accomplished in the current environment.

“We have already begun preparing for 2021,” said event founder Jeff O’Neill. “The cars, the local businesses, the food and wine, it will all be back next year and we’ll continue to add to the event over the coming 11 months. We can’t wait to get back to racing and spending time with friends again next spring.”

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.