Image by Bill Nesius

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

Photos: VSCDA Blackhawk Classic XXVIII

In mid-June, the Vintage Sports Car Drivers Association successfully kicked off its 2020 racing season with a perfect race weekend at Blackhawk Farms Raceway. It was the 28th iteration of the VSCDA Blackhawk Classic, and Vintage Motorsport photographer Bill Nesius was there to capture the action.

For some of the highlights, log onto VintageMotorsport.com. Look for more Nesius photos and a full weekend recap from VM Enews Editor Cyndi Paceley in the July/Aug 2020 issue of Vintage Motorsport.

, Vintage Motorsport / Historic

