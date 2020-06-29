IMSA issues BoP update ahead of Daytona

All three classes set to race Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway in IMSA’s WeatherTech 240 event have received Balance of Performance adjustments. The changes are relative to the configurations used at the last WeatherTech SportsCar Championship event, the Rolex 24 At Daytona, held in January.

Starting with Daytona Prototype international, one manufacturer has received a slight increase in power while the other two have fuel capacity adjustments to make.

Acura ARX-05: Turbo boost increase from 6000 to its 7050rpm redline.

Cadillac DPi-V.R: -2.0L fuel capacity, down to 73.0L.

Mazda RT24-P: +1.0L fuel capacity, up to 83.0L.

In GT Le Mans, the Rolex 24-winning cars will work with less power and more weight, Corvette should have more pace, and Porsche was left untouched.

BMW M8 GTE: +15kg, up to 1235kg minimum weight, turbo boost reduction from 4500 to its 7000rpm redline, minimum rear wing angle of +4.0deg, and -4.0L fuel capacity, down to 86.0L.

Corvette C8.R: +0.2mm air restrictor (increased flow) to 44.5mm total, minimum rear wing angle of +3.5deg, and +3.0L fuel capacity, up to 97.0L.

Porsche 911 RSR GTE: No changes

As expected, IMSA’s pro-am GT Daytona class has the greatest number of BoP alterations, with the Rolex 24-winning Lamborghini Huracan GT3 and the Porsche 911 GT3 R facing the greatest power reductions in the group.

Acura NSX GT3: Increase in turbo boost from 2000 to 5500rpms, +3.0L fuel capacity, up to 105.0L

Audi R8 LMS GT3: +1.0mm air restrictor (decreased flow) to 38.0mm total, -2.0L fuel capacity, down to 94.0L.

BMW M6 GT3: Turbo boost reduction from 2000 to its 7250 rpm redline.

Ferrari 488 GT3: Turbo boost increase from 2000 to its 7500rpm redline, and +5.0L fuel capacity, up to 97.0L.

Lamborghini Huracan GT3: -1.0mm air restrictor (decreased flow) to 37.0mm total, -3.0L fuel capacity, down to 94.0L.

Lexus RC F GT3: No changes.

McLaren 720S GT3: No changes.

Mercedes AMG GT3: No changes.

Porsche 911 GT3 R: -3.0mm air restrictor (decreased flow) to 35.0mm total, minimum rear wing angle of +0.5deg, -5.0L fuel capacity, down to 88.0L.