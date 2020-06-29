Global Mazda MX-5 Cup returns with Mid-Ohio test

The Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires returns to the race track Wednesday, July 1, for a one-day test at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The championship, originally slated to launch at Barber Motorsports Park in April, has been on hiatus preparing for a safe return to race action.

Eighteen cars are entered in the test at the 2.258-mile road course, the ideal location for a pre-season test, as the revised 2020 Global Mazda MX-5 Cup schedule includes two events at the central Ohio circuit.

It is the first series-sanctioned test with the new SADEV sequential gearbox, now required in all Global Mazda MX-5 race cars. The gearbox has been integrated into the platform to help extend the cars’ racing life, paddock feedback pushing the initiative through ahead of the 2020 season.

Three Mazda Road to 24 Scholarship Winners are entered in the test, including the most recent addition to the roster, Jared Thomas.

“I’m super eager to get back to the track and ready to get back into the swing of things,” Thomas said. “I will be interested to see how we stack up against the series veterans; hopefully we turn some heads with our performance. I’m really looking to get used to the new SADEV gearbox and get a feel for the draft in the Global Mazda MX-5 Cup car.”

In addition to the preparations that teams and drivers have been making to be ready for the launch of the real-life season, the enforced pause was utilized by a large number of series competitors who battled head to head in a six-race iRacing championship. Mazda has a long connection to the platform, and the Esports series delivered the same kind of on-track action that the real life MX-5 Cup has become known for.

Ahead of the Mid-Ohio test, Andersen Promotions and the Global Mazda MX-5 Cup series have developed and implemented numerous COVID-19 protocols for the safety of all participants and staff. This includes, but is not limited to, a roster system limiting teams to 10 personnel per entered car; access to the series transporter by appointment only; and mask requirements.

The opening two rounds of the Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup will take place July 23-24 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. For more information, log onto mx-5cup.com.